Core-Mark Makes Senior Management Changes to Support Growth

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. announced a trio of executive management changes to take place in October and beyond.

The changes include redefining certain management roles to enhance the focus on the company's operations, including establishment of a new corporate chief operating officer (COO) role.

"Over the last several years Core-Mark has increased its footprint across the nation including significant acquisitions in the Northeast and Midwest and the addition of major new customers that has led to investment in our Western region operations," said Core-Mark President and CEO Tom Perkins. "The moves we're announcing today, including the creation of a corporate president and chief operating officer position, are designed to assure we have the right leadership and resources in place to best support current and future growth with the operational excellence our customers expect of us."

Scott McPherson, previously the company's senior vice president of business operations and strategic opportunities, assumed the position of president and chief operating officer in Oct. 1. He first joined Core-Mark in 1992 as part of the sales organization of the company's Portland, Ore., distribution center. His roles since then include division president and senior vice president U.S. divisions.

McPherson has led Core-Mark's acquisition activities since 2006 and created its Core Solutions Group, which has been critical to making its customers more relevant and profitable, the company said.

Christopher L. Walsh, senior vice president of U.S. distribution — West, will retire at the end of this year. He has held his current role since 2007.

Walsh joined Core-Mark as director of foodservice in 1995. He was promoted to vice president of merchandising in 1997; vice president of marketing in 1999; and senior vice president of sales and marketing in 2003.

Following Walsh's retirement, Christopher Hobson, senior vice president of sales and marketing, will assume the role of senior vice president of U.S. distribution — West.

Hobson joined Core-Mark in 2000 as general sales manager. His other positions include division president and senior vice president of marketing. Hobson has played an integral role in the company's growing market share and executing the Company's critically important fresh and vendor consolidation strategies, according to Core-Mark.

"Scott is an outstanding choice for the COO role and his elevation to president is well-deserved. He brings a 25-year track record with the Company as a proven leader with a wealth of expertise and institutional knowledge," Perkins continued. "Chris Hobson's sales and marketing background, coupled with his divisional experience, provides him with the skills and leadership to be an extremely effective regional [senior vice president]. Finally, I want to sincerely thank Chris Walsh for his valuable contributions and outstanding service to the organization throughout his career and wish him all the best in his retirement."

San Francisco-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 35,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 29 distribution centers.