Core-Mark Partners With NRS to Drive Sales for Small Operators

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark Holding Inc. Co. has added National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corp., to its Core Partners program for 2020.

NRS operates one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing point-of-sale (POS) networks for independent retailers.

The Core Partners program is designed to connect Core-Mark customers to key business and service partners that help them compete, stay in the game, and focus on what they do best, according to the company. It offers a suite of value-added resources specifically designed to help the independent operator increase sales and profitability.

The NRS POS platform is integrated with a loyalty program and digital advertising screens. It also supports tobacco scan program participation and Retail Access Control Standards compliance. NRS recently launched its BR Club Shopping app, which enables remote purchasing and advanced payment from NRS POS stores, and is planning its release of fuel pump control integration later in 2020.

As a Core Partner, NRS will offer a POS system to 44,000-plus customers.

"NRS is proud to be chosen as a Core Partner by Core-Mark. Core-Mark's commitment to the independent operator exists within the wholesale distribution community and NRS is unrivaled in offering the most affordable and flexible full-service POS system to the independent retailer," said Elie Katz, CEO of NRS. "Offering these services to Core-Mark's independent operators through the Core Partners program will help drive sales, operational efficiency and profitability for these retailers."

Westlake-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 42,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.