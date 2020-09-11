Core-Mark & PDI Partner to Offer Cost-Effective Digital Solutions

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark International Inc. and enterprise software solutions provider PDI have entered into a strategic partnership to provide cost-effective digital solutions to convenience store retailers.

As the exclusive convenience wholesale distributor to market PDI's loyalty and store operations products, Core-Mark will offer software and services from PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions to its customers.

Offerings from the partnership include:

Proprietary loyalty solutions specifically designed to help independent and small chains drive profitable consumer behavior and overall customer engagement;

Branded loyalty programs and services to provide retailers with best-in-class loyalty solutions to support their c-store brand;

Tobacco scan data and loyalty reporting that increases revenue from tobacco manufacturers for independents and chains of any size;

PDI CStore Essentials, a cloud-based store operations software that improves operational efficiency and control from the store to the home office for independents and small chains; and

Access to funded promotions from Core-Mark's and PDI's expansive consumer packaged goods (CPG) partner networks.

Pairing PDI's capabilities with Core-Mark's customer base will bring incredible value, driving consumer engagement and delivering operational solutions for retailers to compete in today's marketplace, according to the company.

"Delivering value to our customer base is our top priority, and this strategic partnership offers our retailers a technology suite unmatched in the industry," said Sandra D'Asaro, vice president of sales analytics and technology, Core-Mark. "PDI's extensive industry experience and solutions portfolio enables us to build on what we do best and provide a truly unique and compelling offering to our customers and the industry."

Core-Mark expects that its network of CPG brands and 40,000-plus store locations will also benefit from real-time data and on-demand insights that enhance customer engagement and program performance.

"We're excited to join our industry-leading loyalty and store management solutions with one of the top convenience distributors in the market," said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president and general manager, offers and insights, at PDI. "More than ever, convenience retailers need better operational visibility, customer engagement software and tools, and insights and reporting to drive more effective pricing, promotions, and merchandising. This partnership delivers that for independents and chains alike."

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, it offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to 40,000-plus customers in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider).