Core-Mark Selects Skupos for Scan Data Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO — Core-Mark Holding Co. tapped Skupos Inc. as its Core Partner for scan data technology.

The partnership will drive additional value or Core-Mark customers seeking quick access to tobacco scan data incentives and multi-pack discounts.

One of 13 Core Partners, Skupos is now the exclusive preferred scan data technology company. The Core Partners program is designed to help connect Core-Mark customers to key business and service partners that help them compete, stay in the game, and focus on what they do best, according to the company.

It also specializes in offering value-added resources specially designed to help the independent operator increase profitability.

"This program enables Core-Mark's customer base to connect with the best-in-class service partners to enhance business outcomes," said Skupos CEO Jake Bolling. "Aligning the Skupos technology offering with this program will allow Core-Mark's retail customers to increase profitability and stay ahead of the curve in the evolving digital c-store ecosystem."

The Core Partner program's target audience closely aligns to Skupos' customer base which is made up of more than 60 percent independents, according to Skupos.

"Skupos has been fortunate to provide technology to a large number of Core-Mark customers, we're thrilled to formalize our partnership with Core-Mark to further our ability to assist their effort in bringing technological advances to their customers," Boling said.

Based in South San Francisco, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to more than 44,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 primary distribution centers, excluding two distribution facilities the company operates as a third-party logistics provider.