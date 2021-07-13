Core-Mark Takes Steps to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark International is partnering with Neste and Diesel Direct to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pollution from its operations in California.

Powered by Neste MY Renewable Diesel, Core-Mark's entire California truck fleet, which consists of more than 150 vehicles, emits no new GHG emissions and contributes to cleaner air.

"As part of Core-Mark's environmental and climate change policy, we are continually seeking practical ways of increasing the efficiency of our fleet while reducing GHG emissions," said Brian Johnston, senior director of transportation, Core-Mark. "Using renewable diesel fuel presents a tremendous opportunity to live up to that policy. We look forward to procuring its use elsewhere in the U.S. and Canada, when available."

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is provided by longtime Core-Mark distributor and dedicated national mobile refueling company Diesel Direct. Together, Neste and Diesel Direct have established a U.S. diesel distribution network that is able to supply more than 115 million gallons across multiple fueling sites from San Diego to Portland, Ore.

"We are proud to help Core-Mark kick the oil habit in California, and look forward to expanding our partnership to get the rest of its existing diesel powered vehicles in Oregon, Washington and eventually across the country running on renewable diesel," said Carrie Song, vice president for renewable road transport for Neste in North America.

Since switching to Neste MY Renewable Diesel, Core-Mark has achieved a 4-percent increase in fuel efficiency, the company said. It also expects to realize reduced maintenance needs and costs as renewable diesel runs cleaner in engines. This delivers cost savings roughly equivalent to 25 cents per gallon based on Core-Mark's fleet profile.

Core-Mark also contracted autonomous driving technology company TuSimple to transport its freight for one of its frequent routes between distribution centers in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz. For the Core-Mark program, an engineer and driver are onboard the truck to monitor and oversee its performance.

According to Johnston, Core-Mark is pleased to be aiding in the development of safer, more efficient, on-demand autonomous long-haul trucking, which will help address the growing shortage in truck drivers, which some analysts predict will reach 100,000 in a few years.

"At Core-Mark, we take pride in pursuing the use of cutting-edge technologies that improve our productivity while lessening our impact on the environment," he added. "We're happy to be playing a key role in the ongoing development and adoption of game-changing advancements that may one day revolutionize transportation and improve our ability to serve the needs of our customers."

Based in Westlake, Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broadline supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. It offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider).