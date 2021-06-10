​Core-Mark Unveils Comprehensive Dispensed Beverage Program

WESTLAKE, Texas — As consumer preferences for ready-to-drink beverage options continue to broaden, Core-Mark International introduces My Daily Crave, a comprehensive in-store beverage program offering dozens of customized, pour-your-own drink options that address every possible consumer taste and craving.

Unveiled at the 2021 NACS Show, My Daily Crave provides convenience store retailers with the ability to activate a branded, one-stop-shop for a wide variety of self-pour beverages, including coffee, cappuccino, cold brew, iced coffee, bean-to-cup, iced teas, lemonade, bubblers, and frozen drinks.

To develop My Daily Crave, Core-Mark drew on proprietary and secondary research that has identified a number of evolving consumer trends with respect to their beverage behaviors. For example, consumers are currently more likely to drink coffee away from home, to drink iced coffee, to use plant-based beverage options, and to use two or more condiments in their drinks.

In addition to utilizing the latest dispensed beverage equipment, the solution is complimented by varieties of flavored syrups, creamers, sweeteners, and toppings. Core-Mark also developed recipes for specialty drinks that consumers can access using QR codes or in-store, spiral-bound recipe displays.

"Consumers are eager to try beverages that are easily personalized, with variety and condiments, so they can have their drink, their way," said Jac Moskalik, corporate director of fresh food and foodservice for Core-Mark. "With My Daily Crave, we're giving convenience retailers innovative offerings to help make each store a high-growth food and beverage destination, every hour of the day."

As part of the program, Core-Mark is partnering with suppliers including Ronnoco Coffee Co., Monin Gourmet Flavorings, International Delight, Sunny Sky Products, and Sugar Foods Corp.

The My Daily Crave program is available for retailers to review in-depth at Core-Mark's Center of Excellence (COE), a state-of-the-art facility enabling convenience retailers to immerse themselves in the retailing experience and drive new ideas, products and solutions to grow their businesses.

Westlake-based Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broadline supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark is part of Performance Food Group's family of companies and offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.