Core-Mark Upgrades Its Technology Platform to Transform Delivery

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark international Inc. is launching Track My Order, a new enhancement to its technology platform scheduled to roll out this spring.

The program uses GPS tracking to provide customers with real-time updates on their delivery status via email or text, allowing retailers to better plan and coordinate staffing hours in receiving based on an accurate estimated time of arrival.

The launch is one of several ongoing upgrades to Core-Mark's technology platform that are transforming delivery into a features-rich, fully paperless experience at each of its 43,000 customer locations, the company said.

Once Track My Order is available, customers can access it from Core-Mark's website by selecting the link to Core-Source, its all-encompassing customer resource portal.

"Accurate, real-time tracking helps take the guesswork out of the warehouse receiving process," said Chris Bayley, director of sales technology, Core-Mark. "With Track My Order, customers will get the delivery information they need, when they need it."

Track My Order joins existing Core-Mark technology enhancements that help to optimize the delivery process, including Proof of Delivery, which is verified with the use of handheld scanners; Delivery Check-In, which is the customer's mobile version of electronic delivery verification; and E-Receipts, which allows customers to quickly and easily access their updated delivery invoices via the Core-Source portal.

"At Core-Mark, our mission is to be the most valued marketer of fresh food and broad-line supply solutions to convenience retailers. And that includes making the delivery experience as effortless and seamless as possible," Bayley said. "By leveraging these advanced technologies, we are taking significant steps to making that happen for our valued customers."

Westlake-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 43,000 customer locations in the United States, and Canada through 32 distribution centers.