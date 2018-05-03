Core-Mark Will Get New President & CEO in June

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. is changing hands in leadership.

Effective June 30, CEO Thomas B. Perkins will retire and step down from the board of directors. He will be succeeded by Scott E. McPherson, president and chief operating officer, who will become president and CEO, as well as a member of the board immediately upon Perkins' retirement.

"I'm very proud of what we have built at Core-Mark, and I want to acknowledge the efforts of the management team and the entire organization, as well as our board, in getting us to where we are today," Perkins stated. "I have been evaluating my retirement for some time, and in working through succession with the board, we knew we were fortunate to have an outstanding CEO-in-waiting in Scott. I look forward to celebrating Core-Mark's many successes in the years ahead."

McPherson added: "Tom's been a mentor, a friend and a great leader to Core-Mark. He has put the company in a terrific position to build on its industry leadership and create future value for our customers and shareholders, and I'm looking forward to working with the entire organization to deliver on the opportunity. I sincerely appreciate the board's confidence in me, and I have a great deal of optimism about our future."

Core-Mark, based in South San Francisco, offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 45,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I'd like to express our sincere gratitude to Tom for his leadership and many accomplishments over twenty-four years of dedicated service to Core-Mark. Tom has done a great job building a long term management succession plan that will serve the company's employees and shareholders well," said Randy Thornton, chairman of the board. "He has also led Core-Mark in the build-out of our national footprint, gaining significant market share and expanding into new non-traditional convenience retail markets. We wish Tom and his family all the best in his well-deserved retirement.

"Core-Mark is fortunate to have an executive of Scott McPherson's caliber to succeed Tom. Scott is a leader with vast company and industry experience. During his tenure with Core-Mark, he has led our successful acquisition strategy, has been a sales and marketing innovator and has a strong background in all operational aspects of the company. Scott is the perfect choice to lead Core-Mark into the future and deliver superior customer and shareholder value," he concluded.