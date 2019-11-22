Couche-Tard Extends ATM Pact With Cardtronics

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. tapped Cardtronics to own and operate ATMs in its convenience stores throughout the continental United States.

The agreement extends a long-term partnership between Couche-Tard and Houston-based Cardtronics. The pact covers the retailer's Circle K, Corner Store, Flash Foods and The Pantry banners.

"Cardtronics has been a trusted and valued partner for many years, and we are excited to both extend and expand our partnership,” said Al Wilkinson, global procurement director, Couche-Tard. “We are confident that they will continue to deliver reliable cash access to our customers across our national footprint.”

Brian Bailey, managing director, North America at Cardtronics, said Couche-Tard is an important partner for the company.

"We are committed to providing a superior ATM experience for Couche-Tard and its customers, building on our legacy of operational excellence and proven leadership in the ATM industry," he added.

Laval-based Couche-Tard is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the U.S. As of July 21, its network comprised 9,792 convenience stores throughout North America. Its North American network consists of 19 business units, including 15 in the U.S. covering 48 states and four in Canada covering all 10 provinces.

In Europe, Couche-Tard operates 10 business units across Scandinavia, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics and Russia. As of July 21, Couche-Tard's European network comprised 2,706 stores. In addition, under licensing agreements, approximately 2,250 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories.

Couche-Tard is No. 2 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Cardtronics network includes more than 295,000 ATMS across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.