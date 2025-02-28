Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

TOKYO — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is wasting no time in taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the abandonment of a competing management buyout offer for Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.

The convenience store operator has established an entity in Japan to aid in its efforts to acquire 7-Eleven Inc.'s parent company, reported Nikkei Asia.

Couche-Tard confirmed to the news outlet that it registered a subsidiary with Japanese authorities "to create the path to establishing an office in Japan in the future." It did not provide details on staffing, when it expects to begin operations or other matters.