Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan
The move follows the withdrawal of a $58 billion bid to take Seven & i private by Junro Ito, son of Seven & i founder Masatoshi Ito and a current vice president and representative director, and his company Ito-Kogyo Co. Ltd, due to a lack of investors.
Couche-Tard is reportedly offering $47 billion for Seven & i. While company shareholders rejected Couche-Tard's initial nonbinding offer, said to be $38.5 billion, the company set up a special committee to evaluate a potential deal after Couche-Tard raised its bid price.
Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.