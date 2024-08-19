Couche-Tard Makes Two Significant M&A Moves

International Bid

On the international scene, Couche-Tard is making a play for Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. On Monday morning the company confirmed that it recently submitted a friendly, nonbinding proposal to the Tokyo-based parent company of 7-Eleven Inc.

The company is focused on reaching a mutually agreeable transaction that benefits both organizations' customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders. There can be no certainty at this stage that any agreement or transaction will be reached, according to Couche-Tard.

The global convenience retailer added it does not expect to issue any further public statements regarding discussions with Seven & i unless or until an agreement is reached.

Seven & i confirmed receipt of Couche-Tard's proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of the company and its board of directors has formed a special committee, comprised solely of independent outside directors, led by Stephen Hayes Dacus, as chairperson of the board, to review the proposal.

"Consistent with its obligation to act in the best interest of its shareholders and other stakeholders of the company, the special committee intends to conduct a prompt, careful and comprehensive review of the proposal, the company's standalone plans and other alternatives for enhancing corporate value, after which a response will be made to [Couche-Tard]," Seven & i said in a statement. "Neither the board of directors nor the special committee has made any determination at this time to either accept or reject the proposal from [Couche-Tard], to enter into discussions with [Couche-Tard] or to pursue any alternative transaction."

Laval-based Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland.

It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is the No. 2 retailer on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 report. 7-Eleven Inc. is No. 1.