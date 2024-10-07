Couche-Tard Puts Technology at the Foundation of Its Strategy

Coupled with the retailer's Information Superhighway journey, which began in 2019, Couche-Tard is making great strides in its technology transformation.

It is for those efforts that ACT, parent company of the global Circle K brand, is Convenience Store News' 2024 Technology Leader of the Year. This annual award goes to a technology leader (individual or company) who not only contributes to the success of their organization, but also to the advancement and growth of the convenience store industry as a whole.

Couche-Tard was presented with the award at the 2024 CSNews Technology Leadership Roundtable & Awards Dinner, held Oct. 7 in Las Vegas against the backdrop of the 2024 NACS Show. The event was sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., Blue Yonder, Hughes Network Systems and Vixxo.

Pouring the Foundation

According to Dzadovsky, there are five key priorities around technology, each of which supports one or more of the lighthouses.

The first priority is operational technology. "We need to make sure the technology works in our stores every day — every card reader at every POS [point of sale] for every single customer," he said. "That is priority No. 1."

ACT operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores.

Second is cyber-resiliency, making sure the company's brand is protected and that Couche-Tard is resilient if issues arise inside its tech stack.

Third is building information technology (IT) for the future. "We're in the middle of the digital transformation journey, but it's going to require a different level of technology support moving forward, a different type of architecture and a different technology stack," Dzadovsky said.

Fourth is Couche-Tard's digital experience and digital acceleration — essentially how it is changing the customer experience to meet and exceed their expectations, and understanding their buying behaviors and patterns.

And last but not least is investment in data and analytics in the company's core platforms, enabling the business to make data-driven decisions, whether it's localized pricing, merchandising, inventory, etc.

It's a Journey

Couche-Tard dedicated itself to moving its technology forward when the company embarked on the Information Superhighway journey in 2019. At the time, according to Dzadovsky, the company's technologies were working but they were not keeping up with the pace of technological advancements that its customers were expecting.

Simultaneously, the ACT Executive Declaration included a new commitment to innovation and investment in the improvement of its customer experience. "In order to act on this declaration, it was imperative for us to create a unified ecosystem that enabled easy integrations and reusability," he explained. "This led to our development of our Next Generation Retail Platform (now renamed Information Superhighway)."