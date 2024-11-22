Couche-Tard Rejects Idea of Hostile Takeover of Seven & i Holdings

However, in one of the most recent moves, Seven & i Holdings revealed it has received a $58 billion management buyout offer from Junro Ito, son of company founder Masatoshi Ito and current vice president and representative director, and his private company Ito-Kogyo Co. Ltd.

The "white knight" bid would take Seven & i private and block the reported $47 billion proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Funding for this buyout offer is expected to be finalized by the end of December and could involve Japan's three largest lenders, Reuter's reported.

Laval-based Couche-Tard is No. 2 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 report. It operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland.

It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 report. It operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.