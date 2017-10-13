Cox Oil Taps PDI to Meet Centralized Needs

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Cox Oil Co. has selected PDI as its enterprise resource planning software provider.

The Tennessee-based convenience retailer licensed several products from PDI, including its retail and workforce management software solutions.

"Our need for a single solution and centralized database that would help us increase efficiency and achieve one version of the truth across our entire operation was one of the main reasons we selected PDI," said Mark McBride, CEO of Cox Oil. "We also spoke with other PDI clients, and PDI's reputation for providing great service to their customers was another contributing factor in our decision."

McBride said his business will also benefit from the new software's reporting and business intelligence capabilities.

"Taking advantage of customizable reporting and actionable data insights is going to be a big win for us. Now, we'll be able to get relevant information to our marketing and operations teams much quicker, and that’s something we couldn’t do previously," McBride added.

Cox Oil was founded in Union City in 1970. Today, the retail chain is comprised of 48 Little General and Maverick Quick Shop locations throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. Many locations feature well-known quick-service restaurant brands like Cluckers Tennessee Fried Chicken, Baskin-Robbins and Hunt Brothers Pizza.

"We're excited to have Cox Oil as a PDI customer because there so many tools we have at our disposal to help them transform their business," said Drew Mize, senior vice president and general manager, global retail for PDI. "Whether it's through labor management optimization that reduces labor costs or business intelligence that makes intelligent business decisions easy, we're committed to helping them maximize our solution and grow their business for years to come."

Based in Temple, Texas, PDI is a global provider of enterprise-class software solutions to the convenience retail and petroleum whole industries.