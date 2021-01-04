04/01/2021
Create Impulse Sales with MasonWays Stair Step Merchandisers and Bases
How to Create Impulse Sales with MasonWays Stair Step Merchandisers and Bases.
The perfect display for merchandising bulk products. Keep merchandise in front of customers and off the floor - Indoors or Outdoors.
Our super strong fixtures are impervious to chemicals and the environment. Available with 2 or 3 stepped up shelves or choose from over 80 base sizes. Poster sign channels and graphics are optional. 10 year warranty. No assembly required.
Visit MasonWays or call 1-800-837-2881.