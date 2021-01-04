Create Impulse Sales with MasonWays Stair Step Merchandisers and Bases

The perfect display for merchandising bulk products. Keep merchandise in front of customers and off the floor - Indoors or Outdoors.

Our super strong fixtures are impervious to chemicals and the environment. Available with 2 or 3 stepped up shelves or choose from over 80 base sizes. Poster sign channels and graphics are optional. 10 year warranty. No assembly required.

Visit MasonWays or call 1-800-837-2881.