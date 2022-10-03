Crosby’s Celebrates 100 Years in Business With ‘WINniversary’ Digital Game & Sweepstakes

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Crosby's Convenience Stores celebrated 100 years in business by enabling everyone to be an instant winner in-store and through its mobile app.

Over the summer, the Lockport-based family-owned company engaged customers and its My Crosby's Rewards Members through its "100YR WINniversary" digital game and sweepstakes offers.

"Our WINniversary digital game enabled us to give back to our customers each day, providing savings in fuel, along with our signature fresh pizzas, subs, breakfast items and convenience needs," said Meredith Harris, vice president of Reid Co. "It was great seeing smiling faces from our customers who received their $100 gift cards, free pizza slices for a month, along with significant free fuel and money prizes."

The 100YR WINniversary digital game provided $150,000 in prizes. Throughout the 15-week game, more than 80 Crosby's c-stores issued 423,000 tickets and 265,000 prizes, with each opened ticket earning sweepstakes entries featuring a total of 23 winners:

15 winners received a $100 gift card;

Five winners received free pizza slices for a month;

Two winners received free fuel for a year; and

One winner received a $5,000 cash prize

Winners spanned from across New York, from as far north as Baker, south as Bolivar, east as Honeoye Falls and west as Dunkirk, and into Wattsburg and Bradford, Pa.

Lockport-based Crosby's is a division of the Reid Group. The company operates 85 Crosby's c-stores throughout northwestern Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

The Reid Group is a full-service independent motor fuel marketer providing a comprehensive range of products and services for retail motor fuel outlets and c-stores.