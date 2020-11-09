Crosby's Launches Loyalty Program Through New Mobile App

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Crosby's Convenience Stores is giving back to its loyal customers with the launch of the My Crosby's Rewards program.

The initiative, which the retailer created in partnership with Paytronix, will roll out across all 81 Crosby's c-stores on Sept. 15.

Through My Crosby's Rewards program, members can earn points on purchases of food, fuel and most other merchandise at all Crosby's locations. Every gallon of fuel purchased earns a member five points, while every dollar spent on items in store will earn 10 points, though some exceptions apply.

Points can then be redeemed for in-store rewards using Crosby's new mobile app or online at Crosby's website. The mobile app is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

"We've always offered a great range of prepared foods, friendly service and great prices that have brought customers in, but with our new My Crosby's Rewards Program, we can give something back to our most loyal customers," said Doug Galli, vice president of Crosby's Stores. "We look forward to helping our customers save on their everyday needs and provide rewards and discounts on the products and services they use most."

When the program launches on Tuesday, every new registered member will receive 10 cents off their first three gas fill-ups within 90 days of registration, and will also have access to members-only pricing on Crosby's coffee and f'real frozen beverages.

The convenience retailer is also working with vendor partners to offer surprise rewards and bonus points for program members. Crosby's will feature a "reward yourself" catalog of snack and beverage treats such as Coffeehouse coffee, fountain soda, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Crosby's Signature cheese pizza and other items.

In addition, members celebrating a birthday with Crosby's will receive a special birthday surprise.

Members in the My Crosby's Rewards program can also take advantage of several "clubs" that will offer purchase rewards on specific Crosby's Signature products, including prepared foods. At launch, these clubs include:

Hot or Cold Dispensed Beverages – Buy seven, get the eighth free

Crosby's Made-to-Order Whole Subs – Buy eight, get the ninth free

Perry's Ice Cream Pints – Buy seven, get the eighth free

Using the new Crosby's mobile app, customers will be able to keep track of their point balance, select their preferred store and even access information for any individual location, including the prepared food menu and hours.

Users can also place a call to a store from the app or request directions to the nearest Crosby's location. The Crosby's mobile app will also provide a platform for the addition of other new features, such as online ordering which will be coming soon to further enhance the member experience, according to the retailer.

Lockport-based Crosby's is a division of the Reid Group. The company operates 81 Crosby's c-stores throughout northwestern Pennsylvania and upstate New York. The Reid Group is a full-service independent motor fuel marketer providing a comprehensive range of products and services for retail motor fuel outlets and c-stores.