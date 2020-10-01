Cross-Channel Shopping Insights Are the Focus of New Tech Partnership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Koupon Media, which helps convenience store retailers and brands connect and engage with shoppers to grow sales, is teaming with Catalina Marketing, a leader in shopper intelligence and personalized digital media for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers, to provide c-store operators and CPGs with a more holistic understanding of cross-channel consumer purchase behaviors.

"U.S. convenience store sales surged to a record $242.2 billion in 2018, with more than $86 billion of in-store foodservice sales, including consumer packaged goods," said Lori Buss Stillman, vice president of research for NACS. "This partnership between Koupon and Catalina will bring a whole new level of consumer purchase behavioral understanding and insights to help retailers and brands provide a more personalized shopping experience for c-store buyers."

The Catalina-Koupon partnership also presents an opportunity to test and measure the interplay and impact of buyer behavior on grocery and c-store channels. Instead of the historically limited understanding of consumer and household purchasing behaviors across channels held by c-store heavy brands, they will have a more holistic view into the massive c-store segment, which should translate into more efficient marketing, sales and trial, according to the companies.

"We're incredibly excited about partnering with Catalina to provide our CPG brand and c-store partners with analytics and actionable shopper insights," said Koupon CEO Brad Van Otterloo. "These insights, which span competitive brand purchases, basket composition, price sensitivity, coupon usage and more will help us develop and execute more effective digital promotions and campaigns to drive sales lift for our customers."

Otterloo noted that NACS data shows that 83 percent of items purchased in a c-store are consumed within the hour, making the channel ideal for product trial.

"Catalina's database will strengthen Koupon's ability to deliver personalized offers at scale through the c-store channel," he added. "The insights we'll provide to retailers and brands will enable them to fine-tune their campaigns to provide only the most relevant offers to the highest-value buyers."

The partnership with Koupon marks the latest in a series of new strategic partnerships Catalina has formed to deepen its data insights, increase reach and help customers with every stage of media planning, execution and measurement, the company said.

"Our partnership with Koupon adds further dimension to our already extensive shopper intelligence database, which has real-time data and years of consumer purchase data," said Wes Chaar, chief data and analytics officer at Catalina. "We are excited to enrich the personalization, targeting and cross-channel measurement services we provide to our customers, and strengthen our capacity to reach people wherever they shop, whether it's at a grocery, drug or convenience store."