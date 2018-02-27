CrossAmerica Announces Upcoming Leadership Team Changes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Changes are coming to the top at CrossAmerica Partnership LP.

Gerardo Valencia will be joining the partnership as president, effective March 1. He will also join CrossAmerica's board of directors.

After a transition period, Valencia will take the reins as CEO.

As part of the changes, Jeremy Bergeron will step down as president, also effective March 1. He will continue in his role as CEO through the transition period. Later this year, either in the second or third quarter, Bergeron will take a leadership role with Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

"The board of directors of CrossAmerica is thrilled to have Gerardo join the team and are confident that he will lead the partnership to an exciting future," said Alex Miller, chairman of the board of directors and senior vice president of operations and global fuels at Couche-Tard.

"Gerardo's over 20 years of experience in the downstream oil industry, convenience and fuel retailing in North America and Europe will help propel CrossAmerica to its next chapter," Miller added.

Prior to joining CrossAmerica, Valencia was responsible for retail operations, asset management, business development, national wholesale fuel sales and strategy for different markets around the globe for BP plc.

He was president at ampm, the convenience store subsidiary of BP, head of sales and marketing for the U.S. West Coast and, in his last role within BP, was responsible for retail strategy and implementation of programs across North America.

"Gerardo is a proven leader and brings with him extensive experience across both the wholesale and retail businesses," Bergeron said. "He is an excellent addition to this terrific CrossAmerica team, and I look forward to working with him to grow the business and build more value for our unitholders."

Allentown-based CrossAmerica Partners is a wholesale distributor of motor fuels and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Couche-Tard.

"I believe that combining my deep background in the fuel and retail industry with this talented and seasoned team will help CrossAmerica reach a new level of growth and development," said Valencia. "I am honored to have the opportunity to be part of this organization, and I look forward to working with Jeremy and the entire CrossAmerica organization."

Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,200 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 31 states, the partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, CITGO, Marathon and Phillips 66.