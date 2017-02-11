Cruizers Processes First ExxonMobil EMV Forecourt Transaction

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Holmes Oil, which operates 25 Cruizers convenience stores in North Carolina and has often led the charge in embracing new technology innovations, processed the first ExxonMobil EMV transaction on the forecourt.

Holmes Oil's Exxon-branded Cruizers store in Wake Forest enabled EMV chip payments on Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s FlexPay CRIND payment terminals across the First Data network on its Encore fuel dispensers to complete the transaction.

"Gilbarco has been a long-term partner of ours. They have been leading the industry on EMV — both indoor and outdoor — and we’re excited to be among the very first to turn on chip payments at the pump, just as we were among the first to turn EMV on inside the store with their Passport point-of-sale system," stated Edward Holmes, CEO of Holmes Oil.

More than 10 years ago, Holmes Oil was the first location in the U.S. to adopt Gilbarco’s Passport POS system.

"It’s our feeling that as consumers become used to paying with chip cards for indoor transactions, and the news continues to highlight payment security risks, sites with EMV 'turned on' will be preferred to those that don’t accept chip cards," Holmes said.

Mark Williams, vice president of North America marketing for Gilbarco, added: "Holmes Oil’s drive to enable EMV at its forecourts will ultimately set them apart from the competition. Gilbarco is happy to be their one-stop shop to help provide safe and efficient payment transactions for their customers, both inside the store and at the pump."