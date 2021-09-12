Crunchmaster Bistro Crisps are guilt-free gourmet snacks containing only 120 calories for 63 crisps. Made with Cassava Root, a gut-friendly root vegetable, the bite-sized crisps are popped, not fried, leaving them light, crispy, and full of flavor. They contain no artificial flavors, zero grams of trans fat, and zero milligrams of cholesterol. They are also grain free, paleo, vegan, gluten free, non-GMO and kosher. Crunchmaster Bistro Crisps are available in three flavor varieties: Vegan Cheddar, Nacho, and Margherita Pizza.