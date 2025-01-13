Everest Ice and Water Systems introduces the Everest Avalanche, a vending machine designed to redefine convenience, efficiency and hygiene for businesses. Alongside the Avalanche, the company also introduces the Everest Ascent, a through-wall model tailored for modern construction and year-round operation. The Avalanche introduces Everest's auto-bagging system, a patented feature that utilizes a rotating barrel to deliver fresh, bagged ice without adding complex mechanical parts. It is equipped with clean vault technology, basecamp monitoring and energy efficiency. The Ascent complements the Avalanche by offering a through-wall design, ideal for businesses integrating vending machines into their construction. Customers access the Ascent from the exterior, ensuring operation in any weather.