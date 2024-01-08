CSN EXCLUSIVE: EG America Takes Part in Addressing Opioid Crisis
Combating the Opioid Crisis
According to NaloxBox, more than 100 U.S. lives are lost to opioids daily. NaloxBox is a data-driven, innovative solution to address this epidemic:
- Increase access to publicly available overdose response tools
- Provide technical assistance for naloxone storage
- Improve the capacity of bystander rescuers
- Reduce stigma associated with substance use disorders
- Reduce morbidity and mortality from opioid overdose
(Source: NaloxBox.org)
"We have also had managers at the store, district and regional level express interest in the program across all EG America retail banners, and we are working closely with health authorities in those areas to expand the program wherever possible," Lamour added.
According to the corporate safety manager, all store team members are invited to participate in the training, but they are not required to, and the number of trained team members varies by store.
When asked how EG America is communicating to its customers its participation in the NaloxBox program, Lamour said that similar to the retailers' first-aid kits and other emergency tools that are maintained as part of day-to-day operations, he feels that having the NaloxBox kits present in stores speaks for itself.
"They are clearly marked and visible, which sends a powerful message to our guests that we are taking important action to support and protect them and their loved ones in the community," he expressed.
NaloxBox is managed by RIDMAT Inc., a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Providence, R.I.
Westborough-based EG America operates 1,700 convenience stores. Its banners include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.