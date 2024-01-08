CSN EXCLUSIVE: EG America Takes Part in Addressing Opioid Crisis

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Convenience store retailers welcome hundreds of guests every day, thereby becoming a part of the fabric of the communities they serve. With many of these communities struggling with the effects of the opioid epidemic — and with opioid overdoses currently the leading cause of death in the United States for adults aged 50 and younger — EG America knew it needed to do its part in addressing this crisis.

That's why the convenience retailer is taking part in the NaloxBox program. Through partnerships with local health authorities, EG America is equipping some of its stores with the tools, training and necessary resources to use the NaloxBoxes. The small, clear boxes are labeled "Opioid Rescue/Emergency Kit" and contain four doses of naloxone (commonly known as Narcan), a medication designed to reverse and block the effects of opioids in someone who has overdosed.

Naloxone, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved over-the-counter nasal spray, only works if an active opioid overdose is occurring. The medication can help people overdosing from opioids such as heroin, fentanyl, morphine and oxycodone.

"At EG America, doing the right thing is one of our company's core values. By providing these resources in our stores, free of charge and with no questions asked, we are empowering our team members to support our guests and their loved ones," Franck Lamour, corporate safety manager of EG America, told Convenience Store News. "There cannot be a more positive impact on our business and customers than dedicating time and resources to their safety and wellbeing, which demonstrates just how much we care for the communities in which we live and work."

Since November 2022, NaloxBoxes have been placed in more than 30 of EG America's Fastrac and Cumberland Farms c-stores in New York and Massachusetts. The company is actively partnering with other local health authorities and community health organizations to install more kits in areas where opioid overdose incidents are more prevalent.