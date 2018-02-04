CSNews 2018 Store Design Contest Opens for Entries
NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 13th annual Store Design Contest.
The program, which is open to both convenience store chains and single-store owners, honors new and rebuilt c-stores whose designs excel in areas such as interior layout, use and effectiveness of signage and logos, and exterior property and landscaping.
Awards will be presented in seven different categories:
- Best Original Store Design (a new build)
- Best Interior Design (new build)
- Best Low-Cost Remodel (less than $100,000)
- Best Mid-Budget Remodel ($100,000 to $250,000)
- Best "Sky's the Limit" Remodel (more than $250,000)
- Best Travel Center Design
- Best International Design
Entries will be accepted through June 1. There is a handling fee of $125 for each entry.
Construction or remodeling of eligible stores must have taken place between January 2017 and March 2018.
All entries must include a completed official entry form; a brief description of the store; design/remodel objectives; challenges and results (i.e., sales, customer traffic, etc.); and before and after images.
Multiple entries by one company in each category are permitted as long as the designs are different and unique.
Visit csnews.com/store design to access the online entry form.