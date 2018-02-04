Press enter to search
CSNews 2018 Store Design Contest Opens for Entries

04/02/2018
2018 Store Design Contest

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 13th annual Store Design Contest. 

The program, which is open to both convenience store chains and single-store owners, honors new and rebuilt c-stores whose designs excel in areas such as interior layout, use and effectiveness of signage and logos, and exterior property and landscaping.

Awards will be presented in seven different categories: 

  • Best Original Store Design (a new build)
  • Best Interior Design (new build)
  • Best Low-Cost Remodel (less than $100,000)
  • Best Mid-Budget Remodel ($100,000 to $250,000)
  • Best "Sky's the Limit" Remodel (more than $250,000)
  • Best Travel Center Design
  • Best International Design

Entries will be accepted through June 1. There is a handling fee of $125 for each entry.

Construction or remodeling of eligible stores must have taken place between January 2017 and March 2018.

All entries must include a completed official entry form; a brief description of the store; design/remodel objectives; challenges and results (i.e., sales, customer traffic, etc.); and before and after images.

Multiple entries by one company in each category are permitted as long as the designs are different and unique.

Visit csnews.com/store design to access the online entry form.