CSNews Bestows 2017 Best New Products Awards

NATIONAL REPORT — Thirty-six products new to convenience store shelves in the past year have been selected as winners in the 21st annual Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards competition.

The CSNews Best New Products Awards program recognizes and honors the marketers who introduced the most innovative, high-quality products that meet consumers’ evolving needs.

This year’s winners certainly reflect changing consumer needs, with many featuring and playing to aspects of the foodie culture, spurred on by millennials. That means many of this year’s best new products are made with local, pure, ethically or naturally-raised and grown ingredients, which are readily transparent to the consumer. For instance, most of the alternative and healthy snack winners are chock full of fresh and organic ingredients. And the winning flavors of many products are bold, reflecting the multicultural influence in the United States.

Judging for the 2017 CSNews Best New Products Awards was supervised by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product testing firm. Contest entries were rated and awarded points by consumers based on the criteria of taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance and packaging.

