CSNews Convenes 2018 Top Women in Convenience Advisory Board

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News has named its 2018 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Advisory Board. Eleven industry leaders will help steer this year’s awards program.

TWIC is the only program that recognizes exceptional female leaders, rising stars and mentors among retailer, supplier and distributor firms in the convenience store industry. Now going into its fifth year, CSNews’ TWIC program honors women who have been nominated by their peers and selected by a panel of judges based on their contributions to their company and the industry at large.

Last year, in October, 22 senior-level leaders, 15 rising stars and eight mentors were recognized as the 2017 Top Women in Convenience class, and five female leaders were awarded the title of Woman of the Year. Judging is conducted by CSNews in conjunction with the Network of Executive Women and the TWIC Advisory Board, which includes the previous year’s five Women of the Year.

The 2018 TWIC Advisory Board will be comprised of the following industry representatives: