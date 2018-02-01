CSNews Gives Extra Week to Enter 2018 Category Captains Contest

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is extending the entry period for the 2018 Category Captains awards program, which honors excellence in innovative, creative and profit-generating category management platforms.

Nominations for c-store industry suppliers and distributors that provide their retail customers with category leadership and innovation in any of the listed award categories will now be accepted through Jan. 9. There is no entry fee.

The 2018 contest includes 22 different product categories, from beverages, to candy and snacks, to foodservice items, and much more. Four new categories were added this year.

For full contest details, click here.