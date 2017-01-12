CSNews Opens Nominations for 2018 Category Captains Contest

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 2018 Category Captains awards program, which honors excellence in innovative, creative and profit-generating category management platforms.

The 2018 contest includes 22 different product categories, from beverages, to candy and snacks, to foodservice items, and much more. Four new categories were added this year.

Convenience store industry suppliers and distributors that provide their retail customers with category leadership and innovation in any of the listed award categories are eligible. There is no entry fee.

To enter, suppliers and wholesalers must go online and submit an overview synopsis of 800 words or less about their category leadership, a high-resolution company logo, and up to five supporting images of the products or lines offered.

Entries will be accepted through Tuesday, Jan. 2. They will be evaluated on factors such as:

How the supplier/wholesaler supported customers' needs and built sales overall in the category;

What new programs, technologies, business systems, merchandising schemes or promotional tactics were employed; and

What their retailer partners think of their category management platform.

Click here to enter the 2018 CSNews Category Captains awards program. Winners will be announced in February and featured in the March issue of Convenience Store News.