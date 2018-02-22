CSNews Parent, EnsembleIQ, Appoints New CEO

CHICAGO — David Shanker is taking the reins as CEO at EnsembleIQ, parent company of Convenience Store News. His appointment marks the next step in the media information and marketplace intelligence resource's growth strategy.

Shanker brings with him more than 30 years of experience directing transformational businesses, leading high-performance teams and implementing operational efficiencies for profitable growth.

"I am thrilled to join the team and be part of what I deem a tremendous opportunity," Shanker said. "I see great potential in EnsembleIQ, its business units and its people. The time is right for dramatic growth that will catapult the company towards new heights of service and value in the retail, [consumer packaged goods (CPG)] and technology industries."

Prior to joining EnsembleIQ, Shanker served as CEO of The Americas at Lightspeed, Kantar's global digital data collection firm. In 2012, he was named CEO of PinchMe, an industry leading digital marketing platform with a current community of more than 3 million members.

Shanker has also held executive management positions at Ipsos, OTX Research and Information Resources Inc. (IRI) where he was president, client sales and service.

"David's resume is a perfect match for EIQ's ambitions, having led $150-million businesses, an organization that's spread across as many as 25 countries, and companies that serve diverse retail and CPG customer bases," said Alan Glass, executive chairman. "In addition, he helped expand all of these businesses through organic growth or acquisition — two other qualities we also highly regard."

Shanker holds a bachelor of science in marketing management from the University of Rhode Island. He will operate out of EnsembleIQ's Newark, N.J., office.

Based in Chicago, EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence resource that exists to help people and their organizations succeed. It is structured to serve the business-to-business needs of retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology vendors, marketing agencies and retail service providers by using its integrated network of media and information resources designed to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence.

EnsembleIQ is a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, a private equity investor with more than 30 years of experience investing in growth companies in partnership with strong management teams.