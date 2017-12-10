CSNews Wins 2017 Folio: Editorial Excellence Award

NEW YORK — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand in the convenience store industry, was honored this week at the 2017 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards luncheon with a first-prize award for Best Article/Series of Articles in the B-to-B Retail category.

The annual Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards program — the largest program of its kind in consumer and business-to-business (B-to-B) publishing — recognizes the best in editorial and design across all corners of the magazine industry.

A panel of more than 300 judges narrowed 2,800 entries into a pool of roughly 1,000 finalists.

CSNews’ winning entry, “The 50% Solution,” was co-authored by Associate Editor Angela Hanson and Senior News Editor Melissa Kress and served as the cover story package of CSNews’ May 2017 issue. The feature article shows how some of the most successful retailers in convenience foodservice are generating more than half their profits from the foodservice category.

CSNews was also honored as a finalist in the same Best Article/Series of Articles in the B-to-B Retail category for its June 2016 Industry Report, “Basking in the Golden Age.” CSNews’ annual report analyzes the health and performance of the convenience retail channel.

The 2017 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards luncheon was held Wednesday, Oct. 11, during the 2017 Folio: Show, where hundreds of magazine media executives gathered to celebrate the very best in stunning design and uncompromising journalism.

Convenience Store News is owned by EnsembleIQ, a premier business intelligence resource.