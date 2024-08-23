Cubby's & Mach 1 Stores Pilot AI-Voice Powered Analytics Tool

The platform captures vital information previously hidden in conversations occurring in stores between employees and customers in every location of an organization's chain, and then evaluates each interaction for positive and negative implications and actions. Retailers can subsequently search analytics by any term or phrase desired, revealing actionable insights.

"With this new InStore.ai platform, we have identified several maintenance issues with our stores before the store manager or district manager even opened a ticket," said DeLone Wilson, CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based Cubby's.

The platform is intended to be easy to install at key locations in each store, allowing retailers to pinpoint inefficiencies and uncover opportunities for improvement in multiple areas of operations.

Among other things, beta testers found the solution helped them:

Elevate experiences through timely capture and tightly monitored customer feedback related to in-store interaction, complaint resolution, wait times, assortment, equipment malfunctions, facility issues, cleanliness and risk issues.

Monitor cashier engagement and effectiveness in delivery of promotional messaging, loyalty programs, upsell attempts and in-stock issues, verifying marketing tactics are executed appropriately.

Empower cashiers and managers to identify best practices, reduce turnover and retain top performers.

Detect and address safety or technology hurdles while confirming systems support rather than complicating front-line employee operations.

"The team at InStore.ai promised us a truly innovative solution to measure and improve employee engagement, and they exceeded our expectations," said Alan Meyer, CEO of Teutopolis, Ill.-based Meyer Oil Co. "The authentic insights we now get will positively transform how we interact with our customers and each other."

The new platform is now commercially available to the convenience retailing industry.

Founded in 2022, InStore.ai is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that extracts actionable insights from conversations between cashiers and shoppers to help retailers increase sales, reduce costs and improve customer experience.