Cumberland Farms Brews Up Coffee Subscription Service

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms debuted a new Coffee Cup-Scription program with the launch of its new Cumberland Farms mobile app, which is the next stage of the retailer's SmartPay Check-Link program.

Starting July 1, for $25 per month, customers can receive two cups of coffee each day, resulting in a price of 40 cents per cup if two are consumed daily.

The deal includes Cumberland Farms' signature Farmhouse Blend and Bold hot and iced coffee, as well as hot chocolate, hot tea, regular cappuccino and the new Mocha Frozen Cold Brew. Subscribers' SmartPay or prepaid accounts will automatically be charged the $25 fee.

The new Cumberland Farms mobile app offers two payment options: SmartPay Check-Link, which links to a checking account, or Netspend account and lets users save 10 cents per gallon every day, or a prepaid account with a minimum $25 load that is linked to a credit or debit card, which lets users save 10 cents per gallon for their first 30 days of enrollment.

"We're excited to introduce the new Cumberland Farms App that offers gas savings, two mobile payment options, as well as rewards and many other benefits," said Gwen Forman, senior vice president of marketing at Cumberland Farms. "Our innovative Coffee Cup-Scription program offers both value and convenience and is sure to be a game changer."

The app also offers users a free coffee, Chill Zone beverage, half-liter bottle of water, or slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza for every 60 gallons of gas purchased with the app; flash sales; birthday treats; and Chill Zone and Lunch Sandwich clubs, which offer free menu items for every tenth item purchased.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeast states.