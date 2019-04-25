Press enter to search
Cumberland Farms Celebrates National Pretzel Day With Special Offer

04/25/2019
Cumberland Farms salted pretzel

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is gearing up for National Pretzel Day on Friday, April 26.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., customers who purchase any pretzel will receive a free Chill Zone beverage, fountain or frozen HYPERFREEZE, for $2.39. No coupon is necessary.

Cumberland Farms cinnamon sugar pretzel

A variety of pretzel flavor options are available, including classic Salted, Cinnamon Sugar or Sweet Cream Stuffed.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeast states.

