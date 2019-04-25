Cumberland Farms Celebrates National Pretzel Day With Special Offer
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is gearing up for National Pretzel Day on Friday, April 26.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., customers who purchase any pretzel will receive a free Chill Zone beverage, fountain or frozen HYPERFREEZE, for $2.39. No coupon is necessary.
A variety of pretzel flavor options are available, including classic Salted, Cinnamon Sugar or Sweet Cream Stuffed.
Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeast states.