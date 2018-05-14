Cumberland Farms Employees Help Create New Private-Label Ice Cream Flavor

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms employees contributed to its private label Ultimate Scoops ice cream line by inventing new flavors as part of a company-wide employee contest.

The winner, Blissful Breakfast Club, is made with maple flavor, fruity swirls of blueberry and chunks of Belgian waffle, and is available at all Cumberland Farms stores for $3.99 per pint.

As part of the contest, employees were asked to create a new, out-of-the-box Ultimate Scoops flavor. Criteria included the most innovative and unique flavor combination, the overall idea and the most likely to have a broad appeal with customers. Jalyn Campbell, a store employee in Manchester, N.H., created the winning flavor.

Blissful Breakfast Club joins 21 other ice cream flavors in the Ultimate Scoops line, including Doughlicious Cookie Dough and Banana Bonanza.

The ice cream flavor contest was part of Cumberland Farms' efforts to foster a positive and innovative work culture and engage its team, according to the company.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms currently nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.