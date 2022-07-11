Cumberland Farms Enhances Safety at the Pump 

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms added GripHero hand protectors to fuel pumps across its Northeast locations.

The measure is available at 550 of Cumberland Farms convenience stores at every fuel pump in New England and New York.

"We are pleased to offer this innovative new solution at Cumberland Farms as an enhancement to our guest experience that offers protection while fueling at our stores," said George Fournier, president of EG America. "In addition to providing protection from getting fuel on hands, GripHero adds another layer of protection from other germs found on pin pads, fuel grade selectors, and fuel nozzles."

The GripHero solution can be found on gas retail networks around the world, protecting hundreds of millions of customers while handling highly contaminated gas nozzles.

"At GripHero, we are delighted to partner with Cumberland Farms and EG Group, a wonderful brand that everyone knows for its high-quality products and exceptional customer experience," said Oliver Yeo, founder and CEO of GripHero. "By standardizing the GripHero solution across their complete network, it's a highly visible demonstration of care, with customers knowing they can maintain clean hands at the pumps at every Cumberland Farms store."

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms is part of EG America, a subsidiary of EG Group.

As reported by Convenience Store News, the United Kingdom-based EG Group completed its acquisition of the convenience store chain on Oct. 22, 2019.

The Cumberland Farms acquisition represented a significant step as the company built a comprehensive retail network across the U.S., according to its founder, Zuber Issa.

This spring, EG Group launched a $50-million rebranding initiative to rebrand 113 of its Tom Thumb convenience stores to Cumberland Farms. According to EG Group, the rebranded locations also position the stores to lead the company in organic organizational growth.

The decision to convert Tom Thumb stores to the Cumberland Farms banner is the latest move for EG America to optimize its locations while, at the same time, continuing to grow through new store builds and acquisitions, the company said.

With efforts to expand, Cumberland Farms recently added two new stores in Alabama and Florida. The stores mark the brand's entry into the Gulf Coast region in those states.

Both c-stores feature Cumberland Farms' latest design with the newest equipment and menu items that include a variety of hot grab-and-go options along with premium Farmhouse Blend coffee.

U.K.-based EG entered the U.S. convenience industry in 2018 when it acquired The Kroger Cos.' c-store portfolio for $2.15 billion.

EG Group operates more than 1,700 convenience and gas stores in 31 states in the U.S. Other banners include Certified Oil, Fastrac, KwikShop, Loaf n' Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint, and Turkey Hill.