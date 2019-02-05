Cumberland Farms Goes Nachos for Cinco de Mayo

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is going nachos for Cinco de Mayo.

The Westborough-based convenience store retailer is offering customers a mobile coupon for $1 nachos — typically $2.59 — all weekend long while supplies last.

To get in on the deal, customers can text the word "CHOS" to 64827 starting Saturday, May 4 through Sunday, May 5 to receive the mobile coupon.

Any nachos order can be topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños and chili at no additional cost.

Nachos are the latest deal from Cumberland Farms, which recently celebrated National Pretzel Day with a special offer. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 26, customers who purchased any hot pretzel received a free Chill Zone beverage, which includes fountain drinks or HYPERFREEZE frozen beverages. No coupon was necessary, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeast states.