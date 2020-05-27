Press enter to search
Cumberland Farms Launches Curbside Pickup at Select Stores

05/27/2020
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is helping customers get their purchases quickly and safely through the launch of curbside pickup via its SmartPay Rewards app.

Available at all New Concept stores across Massachusetts, the initiative enables customers to order everyday essentials and hot food to be delivered to their vehicle at the curb or at the pump while they fill up on gas.

Hours of operation for curbside pickup are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

"Curbside pickup provides our guests a convenient, seamless and contactless way to shop for their everyday needs," said George Fournier, president of EG America. "We hope that this service helps make life a little bit easier for our guests as we all return to a new normal."

To use curbside pickup, customers must have the latest version of the SmartPay Rewards app installed on their phones. After selecting the "Curbside Pickup" tile on the app's homescreen, users then complete their order and receive a push notification and email when it is ready for pickup.

SmartPay Rewards is free to download and use. Members of the program save 10 cents per gallon of gas at the pump and can earn other rewards.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates approximately 600 c-stores in the Northeast and Florida. It is a member of the EG America family.

