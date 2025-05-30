Cumberland Farms to Take Over Neon Marketplace Stores

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Neon Marketplace convenience stores will transition to Cumberland Farms locations in the near future.

Cumberland Farms, a banner of EG America, is leasing Providence, R.I.-based Neon Marketplace's nine stores, ending the brand's presence in southern New England.

The sites, all built between 2020 and 2023, feature contemporary, spacious designs and are strategically located near highways and bustling commercial areas, according to EG America. With electric vehicle charging stations and drive-thrus, they complement the company’s existing stores and add extra value and convenience for guests on the go.

"Expanding EG America's network of stores and reinforcing the Cumberland Farms brand aligns with our long-term business objectives and supports our commitment to strategic growth, enhanced guest service, and market leadership across the region," said Russ Colaco, CEO of EG Group. "We look forward to welcoming the current team members of these stores to EG America and continuing to deliver the exceptional value, offers and convenience our guests have come to expect."