Cumberland Farms to Take Over Neon Marketplace Stores

Nine locations in southern New England will be rebranded in the coming weeks.
Angela Hanson
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Neon Marketplace convenience stores will transition to Cumberland Farms locations in the near future. 

Cumberland Farms, a banner of EG America, is leasing Providence, R.I.-based Neon Marketplace's nine stores, ending the brand's presence in southern New England. 

The sites, all built between 2020 and 2023, feature contemporary, spacious designs and are strategically located near highways and bustling commercial areas, according to EG America. With electric vehicle charging stations and drive-thrus, they complement the company’s existing stores and add extra value and convenience for guests on the go.

"Expanding EG America's network of stores and reinforcing the Cumberland Farms brand aligns with our long-term business objectives and supports our commitment to strategic growth, enhanced guest service, and market leadership across the region," said Russ Colaco, CEO of EG Group. "We look forward to welcoming the current team members of these stores to EG America and continuing to deliver the exceptional value, offers and convenience our guests have come to expect."

As part of the agreement, EG America is leasing six retail locations in Rhode Island, including Portsmouth, Middletown, Warwick, N. Providence, East Greenwich and Providence, and three in Massachusetts — Seekonk, Freetown and Quincy.

Each site will be rebranded to Cumberland Farms in the coming weeks and receive support from EG America’s distribution and culinary centers located at the company’s headquarters in Westborough.

"This agreement reflects the strength of what we have built at Neon Marketplace. EG America's interest in these sites is a testament to the quality of our stores, our teams, and our commitment to operational excellence," said Adi Dhandhania, CEO of Neon Marketplace. "We are proud that these locations will continue to serve guests and local communities, and we are confident they will bring long-term value to EG America’s growing portfolio."

Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.

