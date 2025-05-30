Cumberland Farms to Take Over Neon Marketplace Stores
As part of the agreement, EG America is leasing six retail locations in Rhode Island, including Portsmouth, Middletown, Warwick, N. Providence, East Greenwich and Providence, and three in Massachusetts — Seekonk, Freetown and Quincy.
Each site will be rebranded to Cumberland Farms in the coming weeks and receive support from EG America’s distribution and culinary centers located at the company’s headquarters in Westborough.
"This agreement reflects the strength of what we have built at Neon Marketplace. EG America's interest in these sites is a testament to the quality of our stores, our teams, and our commitment to operational excellence," said Adi Dhandhania, CEO of Neon Marketplace. "We are proud that these locations will continue to serve guests and local communities, and we are confident they will bring long-term value to EG America’s growing portfolio."
Westborough-based EG America has more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the United States. It is owned by EG Group, a U.K.-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia and the U.S.