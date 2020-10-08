Cumberland Farms Unveils New 'Store Within a Store' Concept

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms opened its first Farmhouse Fresh To Go store in its headquarters hometown on Aug. 10.

The new concept is a "store within a store" inspired by a traditional European bakery-café whose menu features a wide variety of freshly made sandwiches, bakery items and specialty coffee.

Located inside the Cumberland Farms store at 55 East Main Street, the store is the first of several Farmhouse Fresh To Go concepts slated to open in New England by the end of the year.

"We are committed to meeting the needs of our guests and recognize their increased demand for fresh, high quality prepared food," said George Fournier, president of Cumberland Farms' parent company EG America. "We are excited to launch Cumberland Farms' first-ever Farmhouse Fresh To Go store in the hometown of our headquarters and look forward to bringing Farmhouse Fresh To Go and its delicious menu to additional communities this year."

Farmhouse Fresh To Go sandwiches and wraps are made by hand daily using freshly baked bread, and other products are made from premium, quality ingredients, the company said.

Other menu items include Paninis, pasties (traditional meat pies), pizza, muffins and cookies, along with the specialty coffee beverages. All products are prepared each morning in the on-premise kitchen, ensuring freshness and quality.

The new Farmhouse Fresh To Go store is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates approximately 600 c-stores in the Northeast and Florida. It is a member of the EG America family.