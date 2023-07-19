Cutting Through the Noise: How to Turn your Reports from Numbers to Insights

Cutting through the reporting minutia and focusing on what really matters for your business can drastically increase efficiency and profitability. A strong reporting system should make financials easy, lighten the load on operations, and elevate customer insights for more impactful marketing. But many c-stores lack the bandwidth and infrastructure to leverage reporting.



Whether you’re reporting redemptions to qualify for special vendor-funded promotions, tracking inventory amidst shortages, or dialing in marketing campaigns to provide a personalized experience, every successful guest engagement strategy relies on a robust data set and a reporting approach that minimizes noise.



Paytronix Director of Convenience Store Strategy, Jeff Hoover, joins this webinar to discuss:

How convenience stores can leverage reporting to minimize their loyalty liabilities

Why data is key for informing operations and tracking inventory

How reporting can power a personalized guest experience