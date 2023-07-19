paytronix-august
07/19/2023
Cutting Through the Noise: How to Turn your Reports from Numbers to Insights

Thursday, August 10th at 2pm ET
Cutting through the reporting minutia and focusing on what really matters for your business can drastically increase efficiency and profitability. A strong reporting system should make financials easy, lighten the load on operations, and elevate customer insights for more impactful marketing. But many c-stores lack the bandwidth and infrastructure to leverage reporting.
 
Whether you’re reporting redemptions to qualify for special vendor-funded promotions, tracking inventory amidst shortages, or dialing in marketing campaigns to provide a personalized experience, every successful guest engagement strategy relies on a robust data set and a reporting approach that minimizes noise.  

Paytronix Director of Convenience Store Strategy, Jeff Hoover, joins this webinar to discuss:

  • How convenience stores can leverage reporting to minimize their loyalty liabilities 
  • Why data is key for informing operations and tracking inventory 
  • How reporting can power a personalized guest experience
  • Jeff Hoover, Director of Strategy for Convenience Stores at Paytronix

  • Ryan DiLello, Content Specialist at Paytronix

  • Melissa Kress, Executive Editor at Convenience Store News

