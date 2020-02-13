Daily's C-Store Chain Chooses Paytronix to Transform Loyalty Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast Energy LLC's Daily's convenience store chain tapped Paytronix Systems Inc. to transform its loyalty program.

The new platform enables the Daily's marketing team to create customized offers and features both a mobile app and integration with the NCR Radiant RPOS system.

Daily's new loyalty program replaces an older RFID and fob-based system, and is the first step in a broader plan to enhance the customer experience through updated technology, according to the retailer.

"Our customers love our loyalty program but transitioning to a more modern platform will allow us to give them even more benefits and opportunities," said Max Glober, Daily's director of marketing. "We plan to offer our Daily's Rewards members special pricing, club rewards and sweepstakes, as well as higher tiered rewards for our most loyal customers. We'll also surprise and delight our members with random rewards and will focus on driving growth toward our more unique items like our proprietary food offerings."

Daily's was founded in 1997. It operates 36 convenience stores throughout the Sunshine State, with locations primarily in Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Gainesville and Broward County.

"Daily's is preparing itself for the future by taking full advantage of the artificial intelligence that powers one-to-one marketing within the Paytronix platform," said Paytronix CEO Andrew Robbins. "Our customers see amazing results when they're able to match the right products with the right customers at the right time. It's that kind of individualized connection to customers that keeps customers returning as measured by a positive impact on top-line revenue."

Based in Newtown, Mass., Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management solutions for restaurants and convenience stores.