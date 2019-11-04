Dari Mart Chooses New Distributor

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Dari Mart convenience stores selected Harbor Wholesale Foods as its new distribution partner. Deliveries began March 1.

"We made the switch over to Harbor Wholesale a couple of months ago. Ever since, they have exceeded our expectations of what a grocery wholesaler should be," said Joe Gibson, director of purchasing and category management for Dari Mart. "From the initial reset to any follow up, Harbor reps have been readily available and attentive to our needs. We anticipate a long partnership moving forward."

Based in Lacey, Wash., Harbor is a family-owned business that distributes food to convenience stores, restaurants and universities.

"We are very excited to partner with Dari Mart Stores, their family heritage, values, and commitment to local community align well with our family's history and values," said Justin Erickson, CEO and fourth generation owner of Harbor. "We're impressed with Dari Mart's friendly and experienced team, innovation in fresh foods, locally made products, and commitment to customer service. We plan to bring additional products and solutions to further Dari Mart's success for generations to come."

Junction City-based Dari Mart owns and operates 44 c-stores throughout central and southern Oregon.