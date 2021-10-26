Dash In Debuts Haunted Car Wash Experience

LA PLATA, Md. — Dash In's Splash In ECO car wash is delivering an evening of family fun and spooky scares with a haunted car wash experience.

Taking place Oct. 21-24 and again Oct. 28-31 (Halloween), "Scarea 51" is Splash In's custom-designed experience that was born from the pandemic and created to provide car owners and their families with a socially distanced haunted house experience, all while getting their car scary clean, according to the company.

The haunted car wash experience runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night it's open at the Splash In ECO car wash at 7509 Old Branch Ave. in Clinton, Md.

The premise of Scarea 51 is that aliens have taken over the Splash In so they can abduct its customers. When car owners drive up to the location, they will enter what appears to be a crash site, but it's no earthly craft that's had a bad landing.