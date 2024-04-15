Dash In's Mobile App Honored for Digital Excellence

Dash In Rewards takes an integrated approach to customer experience by bringing together all offerings available to customers: foodservice order ahead, fuel pump activation, car wash and loyalty/rewards.

The convenience store chain's services and menu offerings were often available through separate technologies before Dash In partnered with Bounteous x Accolite to integrate all of Dash In and Splash In's offerings into a single, unified mobile app. Today, the app seamlessly integrates payment processing and mobile fuel pump activation from P97, ordering from Olo, loyalty from Punchh and ICS integration for car wash.

"We're honored to be recognized by The Webby Awards for our Dash In Rewards mobile app," said Blackie Wills, CEO of Dash In. "We're committed to offering our guests an elevated experience, every time. Our commitment to a renewed Dash In includes both our store environment and the Dash In Rewards experience and ensures that Dash In is at the forefront of innovation."

This marks the third consecutive year that Bounteous x Accolite has been recognized by the Webby Awards for work in the restaurant and convenience retail industries.

"This achievement is a testament to the Wills Group's unwavering dedication to digital transformation and customer centricity," said Alexander Mahernia, executive vice president, managing director of Bounteous x Accolite. "The Dash In Rewards mobile app is the most advanced digital product in the convenience industry, and will be a key component in deepening Dash In's commitment to an enhanced guest experience."

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in La Plata, The Wills Group operates nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including the Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels banners.

Dash In currently operates more than 55 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.