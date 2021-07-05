Dash In Partners With Hathway to Create New Unified Mobile App

LA PLATA, Md. — Dash In is teaming up with digital growth partner Hathway to develop a new, unified mobile app experience.

Tasked with strategy, design and mobile app development, Hathway will integrate content, loyalty and commerce for the Dash In loyalty program to provide customers with personalized offers, experiences and rewards that cater to individual needs. The experience will encompass retail purchasing, in-app fuel rewards, order ahead and food delivery features, and car wash purchases.

"At Dash In, our brand mantra is to lift life's journeys. We aim to accomplish this by putting our customer experience front and center, with a focus on transforming everyday errands into engaging experiences," said Blackie Wills, president and chief operating office of The Wills Group, parent company to Dash In. "Throughout the RFP process for our digital transformation, it became clear Hathway was the right partner to develop a functionality roadmap that delivers, and exceeds, our business goals."

The new mobile app will also be paired with NomNom, Hathway's proprietary experience platform to build, operate and enhance Dash In's digital experiences. With full integration across platforms and partners, the resulting work will be purpose-built for meaningful, unified customer connections, the company stated.

"Hathway was specifically built to partner with industry-innovating restaurants and convenience stores, with proven expertise delivering results at the intersection of data, human behavior and technology," Hathway Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Rice commented. "We're honored to partner with beloved brand Dash In that truly does aim to put the customer first across all experiences and are eager to start delivering results through our custom solution."

Hathway's digital transformation work is expected to launch this fall to connect Dash In's 55 convenience stores and Splash In's 47 car wash locations.

Founded in California in 2009, Hathway is a digital growth partner specializing in content, commerce and loyalty solutions for restaurant, retail and convenience store brands. The firm applies data-driven strategies, disruptive digital experiences, and modern marketing practices to deepen the consumer-brand connection, helping clients drive measurable business impact.

La Plata-based Dash In operates throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Wills Group separately owns and operates 280 convenience retailing outlets in the mid-Atlantic region.