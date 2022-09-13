Advertisement
09/13/2022
Decide to Ride Continues to Save Lives

Anheuser-Busch (A-B), Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and Uber launched, Decide to Ride, a groundbreaking first-of-its-kind coalition aimed at bringing an end to drunk driving.

Keeping with its commitment to creating a better world, Anheuser-Busch continues to support its Decide To Ride campaign. 

To date, Anheuser-Busch and our wholesale partners have invested more than $1 billion to promote responsible drinking, including 3.8 million safe rides.

Most recently, the country’s leading brewer teamed with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and ridesharing platform Uber to combat alcohol-impaired driving during the summer months culminating with Labor Day. 

Decide to Ride

The coalition also worked with local partners to promote road safety by providing ridesharing opportunities to prevent drunk driving—including discount codes on Uber rides. 

"Labor Day is all about honoring our nation’s workforce and enjoying the last days of summer. What better way to do that than by helping to keep our roads and communities safe,” said Colleen Lucas, Vice President of Community Impact at Anheuser-Busch. 

Studies show that access to transportation alternatives like Uber help reduce drunk driving fatalities. “It is more important than ever to remind everyone that there is never an excuse to drive under the influence,” added Kristin Smith, Head of Road Safety Policy at Uber. 

Anheuser-Busch, MADD and Uber joined forces to launch the Decide to Ride campaign in September 2021. The groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind coalition aims to bring an end to drunk driving. The ongoing campaign reaches touchpoints across multiple consumer engagements to make people aware of ridesharing opportunities to prevent drunk driving.

The Decide to Ride campaign focuses on promoting behavior change by connecting with consumers before they even take that first sip – “ because you can’t drive drunk, if you don’t drive there.” Consumers who are aware of the campaign are over 40% more likely to use a ridesharing app to avoid alcohol-impaired driving, according to early internal campaign research developed by the coalition

The coalition leverages each partner's unique capabilities – A-B’s large consumer base, Uber's vast network and MADD's historic efforts and lifesaving influence – to encourage consumers to plan ahead and decide to ride. A-B builds on its decades-long alcohol industry leadership in anti-drunk driving outreach by mobilizing its network of more than 450 wholesalers nationwide to execute on-the-ground efforts in their communities. 


Since the founding of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in 1980, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have been reduced by 52%. For the last decade, the number has remained around 10,000 annually.  With MADD, Uber, and Anheuser-Busch joining forces, the coalition aims to take a fresh and innovative approach to reaching consumers before they even take their first sip in an effort to end alcohol-impaired driving fatalities and injuries, and advance tangible solutions to combat the problem. 


Decide to Ride is just one of many facets of A-B’s blueprint to be more than a beer company—to be business partners, collaborators and community leaders working to make a difference around the corner and around the globe—to build a future with more cheers.

