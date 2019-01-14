Delek US Forms DK Trading & Supply to Consolidate Activities

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Delek US Holdings Inc. announced the formation of wholly owned subsidiary, DK Trading & Supply LLC, in a move consolidate commercial activities for crude oil, refined products and renewable purchases, sales and other commercial activity under one entity in 2019.

These activities were previously conducted through a series of companies under the Delek US umbrella, according to the company.

"Following a series of acquisitions, customers and suppliers were previously working with different entities under Delek US," said Avigal Soreq, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Delek US. "This step should enhance the customer and supplier experience as it consolidates these activities under one name in the marketplace that should simplify processes with our counterparts. Our strategy, values and relationship with customers, partners and stakeholders remains the same."

Customers and suppliers will begin transitioning to DK Trading & Supply this month. As the transition is occurring during the first half of 2019, business previously carried out under the Delek US umbrella will be done through DK Trading & Supply. This includes, but is not limited to:

Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek Refining Inc.

Lion Oil Co.

Delek Marketing & Supply LLC

Alon USA LP

Alon Refining Krotz Springs Inc.

Delek Renewables LLC

Customers and suppliers should direct any questions related to this transition to their normal credit or commercial contact, Delek said.

Brentwood-based Delek US Holdings is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. Its convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States.