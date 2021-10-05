Delek US Will Introduce AI-Powered Self-Checkout This Summer

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Delek US Holdings Inc. selected Mashgin, provider of touchless self-checkout systems, to roll out frictionless, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered self-checkout at more than 70 convenience stores across Texas by late summer.

Customers will be able to walk inside a store, select the items they want, place them in a Mashgin kiosk tray, and have all items instantly recognized and simultaneously totaled in less than half a second, without the need to look for and scan barcodes.

Guests can then use credit cards, debit cards or mobile pay to complete transactions without touching anything but their purchase and the form of payment. Transactions can be completed in as few as 10 seconds, Delek stated.

"The Mashgin touchless experience in Delek's DK stores truly supports our mantra of 'Making Your Day A Little Easier.' This mantra is prominent on the front signage of all of our new and reimagined stores as a commitment to our brand promise," said Tony Miller, executive vice president, Delek US. "Mashgin's autonomous self-checkout is 300 percent faster, frictionless, and social distance-friendly. Mashgin is the first initiative of a comprehensive innovation strategy Delek is employing to create a unique shopping experience for its customers."

Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System leverages proprietary computer vision technology to decrease queue wait times, increase total transactions and enhance the customer experience. It easily integrates with current store layouts and helps to balance operational efficiency and financial optimization, according to the company.

"We are extremely excited to help Delek innovate the convenience store experience for their customers. Mashgin helps to ease consumer stress and the anxiety by making self-checkout contactless and extremely fast," said Mashgin Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Jack Hogan. "By applying computer vision to checkout, Mashgin doesn't just make convenience stores safer and faster; it makes them more convenient than ever as customers can get in and out of a store in under a minute."

Brentwood-based Delek US Holdings is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The c-store business operates approximately 253 sites in central and west Texas and New Mexico.