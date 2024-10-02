Delek US Wraps Up Sale of Retail Assets

At the time the deal was announced, José Antonio Fernández Garza-Lagüera, CEO of FEMSA's retail operations, said the company had "a long-held ambition to enter the U.S. convenience and mobility industry and this transaction represents the ideal way for us to take our first step in this compelling market."

FEMSA is one of the largest conglomerates in Mexico with operations in more than 17 countries. Through FEMSA's Proximity & Health Division it operates OXXO — the largest small-format proximity store operator in the Americas with more than 22,800 stores in five countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Brazil. It also has more than 570 OXXO Gas fuel and service stations in Mexico.

Additionally, it is the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume through Coca-Cola FEMSA.

The international retailer traces its roots back to 1890 when the founding a brewery in Monterrey, Mexico.

Brentwood-based Dele US Holdings is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, pipelines and renewable fuels. The refining assets consist primarily of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas; El Dorado, Ark.; and Krotz Springs, La., with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations include Delek Logistics Partners LP, a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.