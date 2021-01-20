ON DEMAND: 2020 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Induction

Convenience Store News brought the c-store industry together virtually for its 34th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which honors retailer and supplier executives for their significant contributions to the convenience retail channel.

Greg Parker, founder and CEO of Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's, and Dave Onorato, vice president, general manager, small format stores for The Hershey Co., were welcomed into the Hall of Fame as the retailer and supplier inductees, respectively. Darren Rebelez, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores Inc., was also honored as the Retailer Executive of the Year during the Dec. 10 online ceremony.

This year’s honorees were originally scheduled to be celebrated at a gala banquet and induction ceremony in Savannah, the hometown of Parker’s, which operates 64 modern c-stores across Georgia and South Carolina. However, the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the move to a virtual event.

Over the past three decades, the CSNews Hall of Fame has recognized c-store industry pioneers and innovators from retailer and supplier companies of all sizes. Hall of Famers are selected by an 80-member blue-ribbon panel of convenience store industry executives that includes past retailer and supplier Hall of Fame inductees.

Sponsors of the 2020 Hall of Fame program included Anheuser-Busch, Altria Group Distribution Co., BIC USA Inc., The Hershey Co., Mondelēz International, Promotion in Motion Inc., and Reynolds American Inc.